PM Modi To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 18,530 Cr In Assam Today

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 crore in Assam's Darrang and Golaghat districts today (September 14) and will address two public rallies as well.

The PM will lay the foundation stones for Darrang Medical College along with a nursing college and a GNM school in Mangaldai town, and the combined investment for these healthcare projects is Rs 570 crore, officials said.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, they said. The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore. The PM's programme at Mangaldai is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am, the officials said.