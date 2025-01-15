PM Modi To Dedicate Three Frontline Naval Combatants To Nation In Mumbai Today

Mumbai: In his first trip to Maharashtra after the swearing-in event of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai in connection with attending a host of events, including commissioning of three frontline naval combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During his visit, PM Modi will also attend a series of events, including the inauguration of an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Navi Mumbai’s Khargar.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 10.30 am, PM Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. At around 3.30 pm, he will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at Kharghar.

Naval combatants, key arsenals for maritime security

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

In line with his commitment to boost India's cultural heritage, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing center, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that the Prime Minister will interact with all the MLAs of Mahayutchi during the visit. Prime Minister Modi will meet all the MLAs at Mahayutichi, Shinde said and added that PM Modi will guide all the MLAs to discharge their democratic duties. "The people have given us a big mandate. Hence our responsibility has only increased. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with MLAs is significant," Shinde said.

Shinde added, "A party meeting was held on Tuesday. In the meeting, only discussions were held regarding the organisation of our party and the upcoming elections for local self-government institutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided continuous support to our government. And that is why our government has performed well in the last year and a half. Due to the concerted efforts, we have progressed in our path and achieved such a great victory." Therefore, today what message Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to all the MLAs of Mahayuti, how he guides, is important." Submarines were built in collaboration with the French naval engineers team, and Indian Navy recognised INS Waghshirchi.