PM Modi To Mark His 50th Visit To Varanasi Unveiling Development Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he will unveil development projects worth an estimated ₹3,880 crore and address a public meeting on Friday.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 44 development projects. These include a significant number of urban and rural infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing public utilities, boosting connectivity, and modernising key services in the region.

Among the key inaugurations are a newly constructed transit hostel at the Police Lines and new police barracks in Ramnagar. Additionally, four rural roads aimed at improving local connectivity will be officially opened. A major focus of the day’s agenda is urban development.

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate beautification works along the iconic Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat. BJP regional president Dilip Patel said that this is PM Modi's 50th visit to Varanasi. The arrangements for PM Modi's public meeting have been divided into 17 different parts.

He said that the public meeting venue has been divided into 20 blocks. To welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the main intersections and routes of his parliamentary constituency have been decorated with hoardings, party flags, banners, cutouts and electric lights.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 44 projects worth a total of Rs 3884.18 crore. Of these, 19 projects worth Rs 1629.13 crore will be inaugurated and the foundation stone of 25 projects worth Rs 2255.05 crore will be laid," Patel said.

Several enhancement projects undertaken by the Railways and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) will also be unveiled, aiming to elevate the aesthetic and functional appeal of the city’s public spaces.Of the total 44 projects, foundation stones will be laid for 25 initiatives valued at around ₹2,250 crore. A large portion of this investment is directed toward strengthening the city’s power infrastructure, which includes plans for constructing 15 new power substations, installing numerous transformers, and laying 1,500 km of new power lines.

Tight security

Security has been tightened ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival. Access to the event venue will be strictly regulated, with frisking checkpoints even on VIP routes.

Rooftop deployments and real-time surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras have been arranged along the Prime Minister’s travel path. All police personnel on duty have been instructed to remain in full uniform with ID cards, avoid mobile phone use at duty posts, and follow the PM’s security protocols without deviation.