PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Over Rs 7,200 Cr In Bihar

In this screenshot via PMO website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Motihari, Bihar, Friday, July 18, 2025. ( PTI )

Motihari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar’s East Champaran district. The projects are related to rail, fisheries and other sectors. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several union ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The prime minister's visit to Motihari, the district headquarters, is his 53rd tour to Bihar since 2014, said Choudhary. In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

The PM also dedicated to the nation multiple rail projects. These included automatic signalling in the Samastipur-Bachhwara stretch that would enable efficient train services, doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines, part of a project worth over Rs 580 crore.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for multiple rail projects, including the development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra, and automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin route (114 km) to enable streamlined train services. Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds was part of such projects.

Besides, the doubling of the Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line project, worth around Rs 4,080 crore, was also launched to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthen connectivity between north Bihar and the rest of the country.