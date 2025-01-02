PM Modi To Visit Visakhapatnam On Jan 8 For Green Hydrogen Project Launch

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam on January 8 to lay foundation stones for various schemes, including the Green Hydrogen Project.

He is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam Airport at 3 pm after which, he will directly head towards the Andhra University (AU) Engineering College grounds.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Green Hydrogen Project, a significant initiative under the auspices of NTPC. This apart, he will lay the foundation stones for the railway zone administrative buildings and several other key development programmes on virtual mode.

PM Modi will also address a public meeting, where he will be joined by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and some Union and state ministers.

Preparations for the porgramme has already commenced. Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 29 to lay foundation stone for the Green Hydrogen Park, a joint venture of NTPC Green Energy Limited and NREDCAP in Anakapalli district but it was cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.

Meanwhile, CM Naidu will arrive in Visakhapatnam on January 4 by a special flight to attend the Eastern Naval Exercises at RK Beach. He will also participate in a dinner hosted by Navy officials at 6:45 pm. CM Chandrababu is scheduled to return to Vijayawada the same evening.