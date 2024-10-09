PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Oct 20, Present Rs 1360 Cr Diwali Gift

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, for the second time in his third term on October 20.

It is believed that PM Modi will announce projects worth Rs 1360 crore as Diwali gift for Varanasi. He will inaugurate projects worth Rs 460 crore along with laying the foundation stones of another Rs 900 crore projects.

After receiving PM Modi's tentative schedule from the Prime Minister's Office, Uttar Pradesh administration has started making necessary preparations. Presently, the administration is busy finalising a list of 14 projects that will be inaugurated and seven others whose foundation stones would be laid.

To begin with, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stayed in Varanasi for two days to take stock of the preparations for the PM's visit and has made it clear that there should not be any shortcomings in the arrangements. He has asked both the administrative and party officials to decorate the entire city for extending a grand welcome to the PM.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Lal Sharma said that a programme of the Prime Minister has been proposed this month and preparations have already been started, he said.

As per the PM's itinerary, his Varanasi trip will be for five hours. PM Modi will arrive here at 12 pm on October 20 and reach Shankar Netralaya on Harhua Sandha Ring Road.

After the hospital's inauguration, he will address a gathering of various sportspersons at the sports complex in Sigra Stadium. PM Modi will announce a host of projects from here.

Sharma said that the list of projects for inauguration and foundation stone laying will be finalised in a day or two. Some proposed projects in the list include the third phase of the sports complex at Sigra, Namo Ghat third phase, Sarnath Pro-Poor Tourism, play zone and kids zone under Kakaramta flyover, Municipal Corporation's commercial complex at Town Hall and foundation stone laying of terminal building under the expansion of the airport.