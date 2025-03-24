ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Visit Haryana On Apr 14, To Inaugurate Hisar Airport

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 during which he will inaugurate the Hisar airport. He will also lay the foundation stone of a new 800 MW unit thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district.

Giving details of the visit, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest in a state-level function to be organised on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

Whenever PM Modi has visited Haryana, he has given gifts to the state, said Saini, who was flanked by his ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi, Krishan Pal Panwar and Vipul Goel.