PM Modi To Transfer Rs 10,000 Each To 75 Lakh Women In Bihar
The scheme will be community-driven and resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their endeavour, writes Anamika Ratna.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme via video conferencing, targeting voters in poll-bound Bihar on Friday at 11 am.
During this event, an amount of Rs 10,000 will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of those women. The initial outlay for this scheme will be Rs 7,500 crore.
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, this major initiative is aimed at wooing women voters. While the scheme has been in the making for quite some time, the timing is chosen just before the announcement of the Bihar election dates so that the double-engine government can benefit from it in the elections, sources said.
Speaking on this issue, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Bihar's double-engine government has been continuously working and supporting women's self-reliance. "Today, women in Bihar do not have to travel outside the state to become self-reliant. These schemes are not election-oriented. The NDA governments, whether in the Centre or state, have been assisting from time to time to empower women. The aim is to empower women and promote financial growth through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. This scheme is universal in nature, providing financial assistance to one woman from every household in the state to enable them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice," Hussain said.
The scheme will provide an initial grant of Rs 10,000, with the possibility of additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The scheme will be community-based, providing financial assistance as well as training from community resource persons associated with self-help groups (SHGs) to support women in their endeavours.
Rural haat-bazaars will be further developed in the state to support the sale of their products. According to Hussain, PM Modi has been consistently advocating for the promotion of self-reliance through small industries. In this process, women will receive a grant of Rs 10,000 from the state government.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, women's voter turnout exceeded men. The overall voter turnout was 57.05% and women's turnout was recorded as 59.69%. This was the third consecutive assembly election in which women's turnout exceeded men's, 54.68%.
Overall, the Nitish Kumar government has previously launched several welfare schemes for women, and the scheme for women voters, to be launched by Prime Minister Modi on Friday, is being seen as a 'masterstroke.'