ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Transfer Rs 10,000 Each To 75 Lakh Women In Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme via video conferencing, targeting voters in poll-bound Bihar on Friday at 11 am.

During this event, an amount of Rs 10,000 will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of those women. The initial outlay for this scheme will be Rs 7,500 crore.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, this major initiative is aimed at wooing women voters. While the scheme has been in the making for quite some time, the timing is chosen just before the announcement of the Bihar election dates so that the double-engine government can benefit from it in the elections, sources said.

Speaking on this issue, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Bihar's double-engine government has been continuously working and supporting women's self-reliance. "Today, women in Bihar do not have to travel outside the state to become self-reliant. These schemes are not election-oriented. The NDA governments, whether in the Centre or state, have been assisting from time to time to empower women. The aim is to empower women and promote financial growth through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. This scheme is universal in nature, providing financial assistance to one woman from every household in the state to enable them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice," Hussain said.