ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Sound Jharkhand Assembly Poll Bugle In Kolhan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

PM Narendra Modi will come to Jamshedpur on September 15 and participate in government as well as political events. He will also launch several railway projects and other schemes during his visit.

PM Modi To Sound Jharkhand Assembly Poll Bugle In Kolhan
PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections from Kolhan. He will visit Jamshedpur on September 15 and is set to address both government and political events.

After reaching Jamshedpur Airport from Delhi at around 2 pm, PM will directly go to Tatanagar station, where he will lay the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore. Also, he will flag off four Vande Bharat Express trains.

PM to sound election trumpet from Gopal Maidan

Modi will address a political meeting at Bistupur Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur at around 3 pm on September 15 for workers of Kolhan division. Preparations for the meeting has already been started and the state BJP wants to make the event successful. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who recently joined the BJP, will also show his strength on the occasion.

Champai Soren and Geeta Koda given responsibility

Champai Soren and BJP leader Geeta Koda have been given responsibility of ensuring victory in all the 14 seats of Kolhan division. This will also serve as a litmus test for these two leaders. A series of meetings have been planned by the state BJP.

State president Babulal Marandi, organisation minister Karmaveer Singh and MP Aditya Sahu have already visited Jamshedpur. Soon, Assembly election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sharma will visit Jamshedpur to take stock of the preparations.

State BJP spokesperson Avinesh Kumar Singh said that PM has a lot of affection for Jharkhand. "He introduced many schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, from here. This visit will be a historic one, in which the foundation stones of many new rail projects will be laid by the PM along with the gift of Vande Bharat Express," Singh said.

Read more

Gorakhpur Has Become Hub For Education, Health Investments: Adityanath

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections from Kolhan. He will visit Jamshedpur on September 15 and is set to address both government and political events.

After reaching Jamshedpur Airport from Delhi at around 2 pm, PM will directly go to Tatanagar station, where he will lay the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore. Also, he will flag off four Vande Bharat Express trains.

PM to sound election trumpet from Gopal Maidan

Modi will address a political meeting at Bistupur Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur at around 3 pm on September 15 for workers of Kolhan division. Preparations for the meeting has already been started and the state BJP wants to make the event successful. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who recently joined the BJP, will also show his strength on the occasion.

Champai Soren and Geeta Koda given responsibility

Champai Soren and BJP leader Geeta Koda have been given responsibility of ensuring victory in all the 14 seats of Kolhan division. This will also serve as a litmus test for these two leaders. A series of meetings have been planned by the state BJP.

State president Babulal Marandi, organisation minister Karmaveer Singh and MP Aditya Sahu have already visited Jamshedpur. Soon, Assembly election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sharma will visit Jamshedpur to take stock of the preparations.

State BJP spokesperson Avinesh Kumar Singh said that PM has a lot of affection for Jharkhand. "He introduced many schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, from here. This visit will be a historic one, in which the foundation stones of many new rail projects will be laid by the PM along with the gift of Vande Bharat Express," Singh said.

Read more

Gorakhpur Has Become Hub For Education, Health Investments: Adityanath

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND ASSEMBLYPM NARENDRA MODIMODI WILL SOUND THE POLL BUGLEPM MODI SOUND JHARKHAND POLL BUGLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.