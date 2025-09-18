ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Review Progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex At Gujarat's Lothal On September 20

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crores at Lothal in Ahmedabad district on Saturday.

According to officials, he will inspect the work completed so far and hold a detailed review meeting with officials regarding the ongoing projects at the site. Lothal, once a prominent trading hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation, is a symbol of India’s maritime strength and prosperity.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex is being developed at the historic site to showcase the nation’s rich maritime heritage. The project embodies one of the 'Panch Pran' pledged by the Prime Minister.

National Maritime Heritage Complex to Realise the Vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’

NMHC will seamlessly blend history, education, research, and entertainment. Lothal, which served as a thriving port and ship-repair centre 5,000 years ago, will be revitalised, showcasing its illustrious maritime legacy. Visitors will be able to experience India’s remarkable maritime heritage through state-of-the-art technology, said officials.

Heritage Complex to Create Employment Opportunities for Thousands

Built to international standards, NMHC will stand alongside the world’s finest museums. Beyond attracting visitors, the project will boost the economy of Bhal region, generate employment for thousands, and open new opportunities for the growth of various cottage industries.

Using cutting-edge technology, the project aims to recreate the grandeur of the ancient era. Lothal, a key city of the Harappan civilisation, is famed for housing the oldest man-made dockyard. The museum will be a vital initiative to preserve the city’s historical legacy.