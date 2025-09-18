PM Modi To Review Progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex At Gujarat's Lothal On September 20
The National Maritime Heritage Complex is being developed at the historic site to showcase the nation’s rich maritime heritage.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crores at Lothal in Ahmedabad district on Saturday.
According to officials, he will inspect the work completed so far and hold a detailed review meeting with officials regarding the ongoing projects at the site. Lothal, once a prominent trading hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation, is a symbol of India’s maritime strength and prosperity.
The National Maritime Heritage Complex is being developed at the historic site to showcase the nation’s rich maritime heritage. The project embodies one of the 'Panch Pran' pledged by the Prime Minister.
National Maritime Heritage Complex to Realise the Vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’
NMHC will seamlessly blend history, education, research, and entertainment. Lothal, which served as a thriving port and ship-repair centre 5,000 years ago, will be revitalised, showcasing its illustrious maritime legacy. Visitors will be able to experience India’s remarkable maritime heritage through state-of-the-art technology, said officials.
Heritage Complex to Create Employment Opportunities for Thousands
Built to international standards, NMHC will stand alongside the world’s finest museums. Beyond attracting visitors, the project will boost the economy of Bhal region, generate employment for thousands, and open new opportunities for the growth of various cottage industries.
Using cutting-edge technology, the project aims to recreate the grandeur of the ancient era. Lothal, a key city of the Harappan civilisation, is famed for housing the oldest man-made dockyard. The museum will be a vital initiative to preserve the city’s historical legacy.
World’s Tallest Lighthouse Museum to Be Built in the Complex
The National Maritime Heritage Complex will feature the world’s tallest lighthouse museum, standing 77 metres high with an open gallery at 65 metres, offering visitors a panoramic view of the entire complex.
A night lighting show will add to its attraction. The complex will also include a floating restaurant, a 100-room tent city and resort, and e-car facilities for convenient movement around the museum. Parking for 500 electric cars will be provided, and a 66 kV substation is already operational.
14 Galleries to Showcase India’s Maritime Heritage
The complex, has been allotted 375 acres of land by the state government. The museum will feature Lothal mini recreation to bring Harappan architecture and lifestyle to life, along with four innovative theme parks- the Memorial Theme Park, Maritime and Navy Theme Park, Climate Theme Park, and Adventure and Amusement Theme Park.
The complex will also house 14 galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage from Harappan times to the present, as well as a Coastal States Pavilion showcasing the maritime traditions of other states and union territories.
Maritime University to Be Established in the National Maritime Heritage Complex
NMHC will emerge not only as a prominent tourist destination but also as a dynamic centre for learning. A Maritime University will be established within the NMHC, offering specialised maritime degrees in one place and promoting student exchange programs. The complex will also house a dedicated research institute and the world’s largest underwater-themed open gallery.
