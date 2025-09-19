ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Officially Announce And Dedicate Gujarat's Dhordo As A Solar Village On Saturday

Dhordo has become the fourth solar village of Gujarat after Modhera in Mehsana, Sukhi in Kheda, and Masali in Banaskantha.

Dhordo, a village in Kutch, recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as the ‘Best Tourism Village’, has now become fully solar-powered
Bird's eye view of Dhrodo village in Gujarat (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST

Gandhinagar: Dhordo, a village in Kutch, recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as the ‘Best Tourism Village’, has now become fully solar-powered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially announce and dedicate this achievement to the nation on September 20 during the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ programme in Bhavnagar. With this milestone, Dhordo has become the fourth solar village of Gujarat after Modhera in Mehsana, Sukhi in Kheda, and Masali in Banaskantha.

Estimated annual benefit of over Rs16,000 for every household

Under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, every residential electricity connection in Dhordo village has been solarised, allowing houses to generate their own power. As part of the initiative, 81 homes have been equipped with solar rooftops, adding a capacity of 177 kilowatts.

The project is expected to produce 2.95 lakh units of electricity annually, bringing an estimated benefit of Rs 16,064 per year to each home. Beyond reducing electricity bills, villagers will also earn from surplus power supplied to the grid. Altogether, Dhordo is projected to gain over Rs 13 lakh annually through combined savings and additional income, setting an example of clean energy-driven prosperity.

A solar panel installed on a house in Dhordo (ETV Bharat)

Miyan Hussain, sarpanch of Dhordo village, said, “Although Dhordo is a remote village, it has witnessed remarkable development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. With solar rooftops now installed in every home, electricity bills will be greatly reduced, providing significant relief to the villagers. Supported by government subsidies and bank loans, the villagers have incurred minimal expenses, and this initiative has brought immense joy to our community.”

Dhordo has set a benchmark in sustainable development, strengthening Gujarat’s leadership in renewable power and its commitment to a greener future.

