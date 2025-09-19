ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Officially Announce And Dedicate Gujarat's Dhordo As A Solar Village On Saturday

Gandhinagar: Dhordo, a village in Kutch, recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as the ‘Best Tourism Village’, has now become fully solar-powered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially announce and dedicate this achievement to the nation on September 20 during the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ programme in Bhavnagar. With this milestone, Dhordo has become the fourth solar village of Gujarat after Modhera in Mehsana, Sukhi in Kheda, and Masali in Banaskantha.

Estimated annual benefit of over Rs16,000 for every household

Under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, every residential electricity connection in Dhordo village has been solarised, allowing houses to generate their own power. As part of the initiative, 81 homes have been equipped with solar rooftops, adding a capacity of 177 kilowatts.