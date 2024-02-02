PM Modi to Launch Several Projects Worth Rs 11,599 Cr during His Two-Day Assam Visit on Feb 3

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Assam on February 3. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday addressed a press conference at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in the capital city regarding the Prime Minister's visit. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11,599 crore in Assam.

The Prime Minister will land in Guwahati at 7.30 pm on Saturday and will hold discussions with the party's state core committee the same night. The Prime Minister will spend the night at the State Guest House. He will address a public meeting at Khanapara ground at 11:30 pm on Sunday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several Central and State government projects.

While talking about the projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Sarma said that the foundation stone of Maa Kamakhya Corridor will be laid under the PM Divine Scheme and its total cost is Rs 498 crore. Similarly, the new terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar is being constructed on the pattern of a Foxtail Orchid and will be completed in July. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a six-lane road to the new terminal at the Borjhar Airport. The road to be constructed via Dharapur and Garal will cost Rs 358 crore.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister will launch the second phase of the Asom Mala scheme. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 43 new roads in the state to be constructed in the second phase. The Chief Minister also said that the existing Nehru Stadium will be constructed as a Sports Complex. It will have a main court and a trial court of football. The Nehru Stadium will be built on the pattern of a container made of cane. It will have offices of all sports associations in the state and the stadium will be the biggest sports project where 30,000 spectators can sit together. It will be built at a cost of Rs 831 crore, he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Multi-Sports Complex to be built at Chandrapur at a total cost of Rs 300 crore. All the sports complexes will have hostel facilities. Around 3,000 players can stay in all the sports complexes. Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati will be converted into Unity Mall. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Unity Mall to be constructed at a cost of Rs 297 Crore.