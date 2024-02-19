PM Modi to Inaugurate World's First Vedic Clock in Ujjain on March 1

The Vedic Clock will tell time with 30 Muhurtas. By downloading a dedicated application, one can get detailed information about planets, yoga, bhadra, constellation, solar eclipse, moon position as well as timings of the clock.

Ujjain: The world's first Vedic Clock will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1. The clock will be based on the Vedic calculation of time.

The clock measuring 10 ft by 12 ft is being installed at the Jiwaji Rao Observatory in Ujjain. It will be synced with the position of the sun and the 24 hours of the day will be divided into Muhurats. The clock will display time with 30 Muhurtas.

The clock will be inaugurated through virtual mode by PM Modi. The readings of the clock can be viewed through a mobile application and people can assess it on their smartphones and other devices.

All information about the Vedic Hindu Panchang, Muhurats and astrological predictions will be available through the application. This apart, a host of information ranging from sunrise to sunset, planetary positions, constellations, yoga, Bhadra position, moon position, Choghadiya, solar eclipse and lunar eclipse will be available at the application.

The clock will display the 12 zodiac signs on either side and will serve as a comprehensive calendar. The clock will display accurate information about Hindu Muhurta and the nine grahas in Vedic astrology.

Shriram Tiwari, director of the Ujjain Vikram Research Institute, said, 'This clock will be the first clock in the world to display the Vedic time calculation accurately. We are installing the clock with the aim of reestablishing our ancient time calculation method. Going forward, common people will be able to access the clock through a dedicated application on their mobiles."

