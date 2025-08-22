PM Modi To Inaugurate Vital Rail Projects Worth Rs 1,400 Cr In Gujarat On August 25

New Delhi/Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate several vital railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the nation during his visit to Gujarat on August 25.

The projects will benefit Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts in North Gujarat. The projects will enhance regional connectivity, spur industrial development, improve logistics efficiency and create new avenues for employment.

The projects, to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister, include doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur rail line at a cost of Rs 537 crore, gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan road rail line at a cost of Rs 347 crore and gauge conversion of the 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj rail line for Rs 520 crore.

With the addition of broad-gauge capacity, the projects will ensure smoother, safer and more seamless connectivity, especially for Mahesana, Banaskantha and Patan districts. The projects will significantly ease travel for daily commuters, tourists and businesses, while promoting regional economic integration.

A railway project to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

The doubling of tracks will also enhance line capacity, making it possible to run higher-speed trains on the Ahmedabad-Delhi corridor. This will allow the introduction of more passenger services and bring a marked improvement in the efficiency of freight operations, thereby infusing fresh momentum into Gujarat’s economic activities.

The gauge conversion of the Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line has been carried out in alignment with the National Logistics Policy and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity. Its primary objective is to reduce logistics costs and further strengthen Gujarat’s position in the national Logistics Performance Index.

This initiative is expected to accelerate the socio-economic progress of North Gujarat while setting a benchmark in India’s logistics and railway sectors.

Further, flagging off of the passenger train between Katosan Road & Sabarmati from Kadi will provide improved access religious destinations, benefit daily commuters in the region and stimulate economic activity at the grassroots level.

The car-loaded freight train service from Bechraji will enhance connectivity to the state’s industrial hubs, strengthening the logistics network and generating employment opportunities. Both services represent sustainable, environment-friendly and high-speed transport options that will reduce travel time, attract new investments and drive regional industrial growth. All these Railway projects will pave the way for a Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat.