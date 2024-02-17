PM Modi to inaugurate 2 new indigenous units of Kakrapar Nuclear Power Station on Feb 22

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new indigenous reactors at Kakrapar Nuclear Power Station in Gujarat's Tapi district on February 22.

The testing of the two new reactors, Unit 3 and Unit 4 having a capacity of 700 MW each, has been successfully completed. Once both are operational, the Kakrapar Nuclear Power Station will become the country's second largest power plant.

There are two operational reactors, Unit 1 and Unit 2 of 220 MW each, and after the two new reactors are activated, Kakrapar will achieve 1820 MW power generation capacity. Presently, 2000 MW of electricity is generated at the Kudankulam plant in Tamil Nadu.

The nuclear power plant located at Kakrapar was established in 1984. In the first phase, the plant was started with the help of foreign machines. But the two new reactors, Unit 3 and 4, are fully indigenous developed. The plant spans on a large area and has employees who have been working here for the last 35 years. Officials of the plant are also working to sensitise the local people saying there is no danger of radiation here.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) chairman and managing director Bhuvan Chandra Pathak said, "Two existing reactors with a capacity of 220 MW each are already operating in the Kakrapar Nuclear Power Station. Later on, two new units (Unit 3 and 4) of 700 MW capacity were set up. These new units are 100 percent indigenously developed. They have been tested of their power generation capacity."

Scientists and officials of Kakrapar Nuclear Power Station have expressed happiness at this achievement.