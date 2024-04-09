Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to Hit Campaign Trail in up, MP and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meetings in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He will begin his day's schedule with a rally in Pilibhit at 11 am before starting campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh's Naxal-affected Balaghat.

Notably, this will be PM Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP, Dhal Singh Bisen currently representing the party from the constituency.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi kicked off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur in which people gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road and showered petals on the Prime Minister.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also accompanied Prime Minister Modi on the occasion. The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. PM Modi is also slated to hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai in the evening.

The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Tamilachi Thangapandian in South Chennai. The party has fielded Vinoj P Selvam against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai.

The Prime Minister will be in Tamil Nadu for two days. He will be attending two public meetings in the state on Wednesday.