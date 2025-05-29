ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend Sikkim's Statehood Celebrations Today, Inaugurate Multiple Projects

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at Paljor Stadium here on Thursday, officials said. PM Modi will not be able to travel to Gangtok due to poor weather conditions. He is addressing the people of Sikkim via video conference from Bagdogra, officials added.

"PM will attend a programme - Sikkim@50: Where progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth - on Thursday morning," the officials said.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country’s Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, following a referendum. Hoardings and banners with welcome messages to the prime minister have been put up in the state's capital, Gangtok, and its surrounding areas.