PM Modi To Attend Rajasthan Govt's 1-Year Celebration On Dec 17 In Jaipur

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jaipur on December 17 to attend the grand celebrations that are being held to mark completion of BJP government's one year in office in Rajasthan. Apart from CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav will also participate at the event.

The state BJP unit and the administration are busy making the preparations for the programme, which will be held in the form of a government event in Dadiya area of Jaipur. Apart from party workers, beneficiaries of both Central and state schemes will participate in it. A gathering of more than three lakh people is expected on the occasion.

Schemes worth Rs 1 lakh to be announced:

PM Modi is set to announce gifts worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the people of the state. To begin with, the foundation stone of the first phase of the state government's ambitious scheme 'Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project' (PKC-ERCP) will be laid from this event. This project is expected to address water crisis in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The project includes major rivers like Chambal and its tributaries, Parvati, Kalisindh, Kuno, Banas, Banganga, Ruparel, Gambhiri and Mej rivers and has been envisaged to provide water to 21 newly formed districts of Rajasthan, including Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur, Dausa, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar. The project will serve various purposes such as meeting the demand for drinking water supply, irrigation and industrial water.

Major railway projects to be launched:

On this occasion, PM Modi will also announce four rail projects worth Rs 6500 crore for Rajasthan. He will lay the foundation stone of three projects and virtually launch one project. The foundation stones that will be laid include 131.27 km long Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur rail line worth Rs 1204 crore, doubling work of 178.20 km long Ajmer-Chanderia (Chittorgarh) railway line at Rs 1634 crore and 271.97 km-long Luni-Samdari-Bhildi railway line at Rs 3086 crore. Also, the electrification work of 604 km-long Bhildi-Samdari-Luni-Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana-Ratangarh railway line will be virtually inaugurated from the programme.

To make the event successful, continuous meetings are being held at the state BJP office and responsibilities are being assigned to different fronts. BJP has claimed that more than three lakh people will attend this event.

BJP workers and beneficiaries among participants:

Former Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, said BJP workers across 52,000 booths will reach the venue in 6,000 buses and more than 20,000 small vehicles along with the beneficiaries of the schemes of the Central and state governments. He said that at least three to four persons from every booth will come to this event. Rathore said a new record will be created in the history of public meetings in the presence of the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Targeting the Congress, Rathore said that the previous government of Madhya Pradesh had objected to ERCP but now the CM himself is participating in it.

Also, PM Modi will gift Rajasthan the biggest dam by inaugurating the Nonera Abra Dam built on the Kali Sindh River in Pipalda Assembly constituency of Kota district from Jaipur. This dam has been built under the state's ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). This dam is being called the "heart of the ERCP scheme" and it has been prepared to meet the water supply and irrigation needs of 21 districts.