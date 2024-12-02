ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend Assam Investor And Infrastructure Summit In February 2025

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed several development and infrastructure projects of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati next February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati next February. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended the invitation on Monday, requesting Modi to grace the summit on February 24-25 and the Mega Jhumur performance as the chief guest.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi readily agreed to attend both the events,” an official privy to the meeting said. Chief Minister Sarma extended the invitation when he met the Prime Minister at the Parliament House here on Monday. In the course of the 25-minute long meeting with the Prime Minister, Sarma apprised him of the slew of development initiatives in Assam and also sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various development issues.

“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance on various development activities. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur performance in February 2025, which he has kindly accepted to grace,” Sarma said.

During the day, Sarma also met the Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil at his office chambers and discussed the implementation of the Har Ghar Jal Mission in Assam.

In the course of the meeting, Sarma apprised Patil of the significant strides made by the state in implementing the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Har Ghar Jal' with more than 80 per cent tap water connections. Discussing the roadmap ahead for the scheme, Sarma also urged Patil to assist the state in taking the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative further and ensure its saturation.

“The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that his Ministry would assist Assam in achieving saturation point under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” the official said. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Chief Secretary of Assam Dr Ravi Kota and senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were present during the discussions.

Har Ghar Jal (water to every household) is a scheme initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019 with the aim to provide 55 litres of tap water to every rural household per capita per day regularly on a long-term basis by 2024.

