PM Modi To Attend Assam Investor And Infrastructure Summit In February 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati next February. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended the invitation on Monday, requesting Modi to grace the summit on February 24-25 and the Mega Jhumur performance as the chief guest.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi readily agreed to attend both the events,” an official privy to the meeting said. Chief Minister Sarma extended the invitation when he met the Prime Minister at the Parliament House here on Monday. In the course of the 25-minute long meeting with the Prime Minister, Sarma apprised him of the slew of development initiatives in Assam and also sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various development issues.

“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance on various development activities. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur performance in February 2025, which he has kindly accepted to grace,” Sarma said.

During the day, Sarma also met the Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil at his office chambers and discussed the implementation of the Har Ghar Jal Mission in Assam.