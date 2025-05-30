Day Is Not Far When Maoist Violence Will Be Completely Eradicated, Says PM Modi

Karakat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the day is not far when the Maoist violence will be completely eradicated from the country.

"Earlier, there were no hospitals and mobile towers in Naxal-affected villages in Bihar. We are taking action against Maoists, with only 18 districts currently affected by Naxalism," Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Karakat, Bihar.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore. He was joined by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary.

"In Niteshji's rule, Bihar is now on the road to progress," said Modi. "Earlier, there was only one airport in Patna, but now we have constructed Darbhanga airport, which is operational. Last evening, I got the opportunity to inaugurate the new terminal in Patna Airport."

Modi said that the condition of the Railways is also improving in Bihar. "In Chapra and Muzaffarpur, railway works are proceeding speedily. These development works will increase the connectivity of trains through modernisation."

"Previous leaders extorted the poor in the name of railway development." Indirectly pointing to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the PM said, "They grabbed land in the name of railway development."

"The National Thermal Power Corporation project is being constructed in Nabinagar with a cost of Rs 30,000 crore. The project will further boost electricity connection in Bihar," said Modi. "In the last 10 years, electricity connections in the state have increased fourfold," he added.

The PM spoke on the significance of constructing new infrastructure. "It (Infrastructure) will benefit the poorer sections of the people," he said.

Earlier, Bihar’s SCs and STs did not even have toilets or bank accounts. These vulnerable communities used to live in slums, said Modi asking, "Was that the social justice of the Congress and RJD party?"

He said that the Congress and RJD never bothered about the state of poor people. "That is the reason Bihar people abandoned Congress. Congress used to bring foreigners to Bihar to show them poverty. We changed all that."

Nitish Kumar praised the Centre's step to conduct the caste enumeration process in the next population census. "The development work that is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Bihar. He also announced assistance for Bihar in the budget. Whatever Bihar has received is a matter of pride. I salute the Centre for announcing the caste-based census. People from other parties were trying to create confusion", Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar asserted that as soon as the NDA came to power in Bihar, they began to work for the development of the state. He added that his government has paid special attention towards the health sector and is working to connect every household with roads.