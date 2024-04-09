Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Chennai Today

Chennai: Continuing his whirlwind tour of states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday April 9 hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai to campaign for the BJP candidates in the state for the Lok Sabha elections beginning on April 19.

Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP's South Chennai candidate against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Tamilachi Thangapandian while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

As per the itinerary, the PM will hold a roadshow at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T. Nagar locality. State BJP state president K Annamalai said the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai.

In view of the PM's roadshow in Chennai, the authorities have announced traffic diversions even as security has been beefed up in the area. The Prime Minister will be in Tamil Nadu for two days. He will be attending two public meetings in the state on Wednesday.

The BJP, which has no representation in the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu, is making all out efforts to put a better show in the upcoming parliamentary elections under the leadership of aggressive president Annamalai.

The BJP is also heading a bloc that includes Pattali Makkal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar in a pre-poll understanding.

Besides Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and will also campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh's Naxal-affected Balaghat. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. (With inputs from agencies)