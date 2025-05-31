PM Modi Releases Rs 300 Coin To Commemorate 300th Birth Anniversary Of Ahilyabai Holkar

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the country's first Rs 300 coin to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the ruler of Malwa, at the Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal.

The proportion of silver in the 35 gram coin is 50 per cent. It is the first such coin to be issued in the country and the world. The Finance Ministry had issued a gazette notification in this regard on Friday. The Prime Minister also released a special postage stamp on the occasion.

The coin has an embossed image of Ahilya Bai on one side in which '300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar' is written in Hindi on the upper part and in English in the lower. The rest of the left and right side has 1725 -2025 years written on it. The other side of the coin has the denomination of Rs 300 with the rupee symbol below the Ashoka Pillar.

he Prime Minister also presented the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Prize to Dr Jaymati Kashyap of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, in recognition of her efforts to preserve the Gondi language and her work in rescuing many women from human trafficking.

Before presenting the coin to the public, the Prime Minister garlanded the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and offered his respects on this momentous occasion. Born on May 31, 1725, in Chondi, Maharashtra, Ahilyabai Holkar is widely celebrated for her enlightened leadership and progressive social reforms.Following the untimely loss of her husband and son, she ascended the throne of Indore in 1767 and ruled wisely for nearly three decades.

She played a crucial role in fostering trade, restoring temples, and advancing infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, solidifying her reputation as the Philosopher Queen of Malwa