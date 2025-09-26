PM Modi Praises Gorakhpur Woman Who Earns Rs 14 Lakh Through Dairy Cooperative
Once struggling with two cattle, Kaushalya Devi of Gorakhpur is now a Lakhpati Didi, earning Rs 14 lakh, and earning PM Modi’s admiration.
September 26, 2025
Gorakhpur: At the Greater Noida International Trade Show on Thursday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a patient hearing to Kaushalya Devi, a dairy entrepreneur from Gorakhpur, she was more than happy. For her, the success she has achieved to draw the attention and appreciation of the PM, never came easy.
Beginning with two cattle, today after just 18 months, she is earning nearly Rs 14 lakh and the title of an entrepreneur.
Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Chauri Chaura tehsil in Gorakhpur, was once confined to her village with a limited income. But her life changed after she joined the Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Organisation (MPO), a women-led cooperative that has been successful in triggering a revolution in eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially rural areas.
Recalling her conversation with the Prime Minister, Kaushalya said that PM Modi casually asked her about her name, address, and work. "I told him how joining the MPO had changed my life. From owning just two cattle earlier, I now manage 14," she said. She also shared that the MPO, with support from the National Dairy Development Board, installed a biogas unit at her home six months ago, eliminating the need to buy LPG cylinders for cooking.
Earlier in July, Kaushalya had narrated her success story to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an animal husbandry programme in Lucknow. The CM had praised the initiative, which was modelled after the successful Balini Milk Producer Company in Bundelkhand.
According to Dhanraj Sahni, CEO of the MPO, the organisation has brought together nearly 31,000 women from Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, and Kushinagar districts in just one and a half years. Its turnover has already touched Rs 115 crore, with women shareholders supplying about 65,000 litres of milk daily. Around Rs 93 crore has been paid directly to them.
Sahni said that around 1,841 women members have become Lakhpati Didis, earning over Rs 1 lakh annually, while thousands of others earn between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 per month. Apart from income opportunities, the MPO also provides women with cattle feed, mineral mixtures, and artificial insemination facilities, empowering them to improve livestock health and boost milk production.
