ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Praises Gorakhpur Woman Who Earns Rs 14 Lakh Through Dairy Cooperative

Gorakhpur: At the Greater Noida International Trade Show on Thursday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a patient hearing to Kaushalya Devi, a dairy entrepreneur from Gorakhpur, she was more than happy. For her, the success she has achieved to draw the attention and appreciation of the PM, never came easy.

Beginning with two cattle, today after just 18 months, she is earning nearly Rs 14 lakh and the title of an entrepreneur.

Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Chauri Chaura tehsil in Gorakhpur, was once confined to her village with a limited income. But her life changed after she joined the Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Organisation (MPO), a women-led cooperative that has been successful in triggering a revolution in eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially rural areas.

Recalling her conversation with the Prime Minister, Kaushalya said that PM Modi casually asked her about her name, address, and work. "I told him how joining the MPO had changed my life. From owning just two cattle earlier, I now manage 14," she said. She also shared that the MPO, with support from the National Dairy Development Board, installed a biogas unit at her home six months ago, eliminating the need to buy LPG cylinders for cooking.