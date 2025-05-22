ETV Bharat / state

PM Inaugurates Redeveloped Shankarpur Rly Station In Jharkhand

Deoghar: Shankarpur railway station was one of the 103 redeveloped stations inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Bikaner in Rajasthan on Thursday. The station was developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who attended the inauguration at Shankarpur along with DRM Chetanananda said Shankarpur village in Devipur has witnessed a sea change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The proof of the development in the region is Shankarpur railway station in Deoghar," he said.

Dubey said he will stay away from the residents of his constituency for a fortnight as he will soon leave for Saudi Arabia by the government as part of the all party delegation outreach programme. He said former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain told him that when he expresses his views against Pakistan, people in other countries will get to know that BJP is not anti-Muslim but anti-terrorism.