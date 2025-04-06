PM Modi Pitches For Tamil, Tells TN To Impart Medical Education In Mother Tongue

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for Tamil and asserted that all efforts are on to take the language across the world and asked the Tamil Nadu government to impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor.

In his address after laying the foundation stone and dedicating to the nation projects cumulatively worth over Rs 8,300 crore, Modi, on the occasion of Ram Navami said Lord Ram's good governance is the foundation for nation-building.

Inaugurating the new Pamban bridge here, he said it was the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. Modi said efforts were on to take Tamil language, heritage to all corners of the world. Without naming anyone, Modi said he gets letters from leaders of Tamil Nadu and "they do not sign in Tamil".

"At least put your signature in Tamil." Further, he batted for teaching medicine in Tamil medium in the state so that students from poor families benefitted. The PM, referring to beneficiaries from the state in respect of several initiatives said despite increased allocation to Tamil Nadu, some "cry" over funds.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the famous Ramanatha Swamy temple in this holy town. Clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt and 'angavastram' (worn around the neck), the PM visited the holy shrine on Sunday for the second time in a little over a year. He had offered prayers at the temple last year, ahead of the Pran Pratishta of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon his arrival at the temple, the priests accorded him a traditional welcome and the PM offered prayers at the shrine. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai accompanied him.