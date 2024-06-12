ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Likely to Visit Kashmir on June 21; to Participate in International Yoga Day in Srinagar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Reliable sources said that PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day at SKICC along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council mobilizing 3000 sportsmen for the mega-event, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on Monday, June 10, 2024. (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After being sworn in for the third time in a row as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is witnessing hectic schedule these days, seems to be readying for his first visit to Kashmir, where militancy appears to be rearing its ugly head again with the valley witnessing strikes by armed groups over the past week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make his first trip to Kashmir on June 21 to observe International Yoga Day in Srinagar, ETV Bharat has learnt. Under the initiative of his government, efforts have been made to project the valley as favourite destination for tourism and attempts are also made to increase the Centre's engagement with locals.

Official sources said that the event will be held at SKICC backywards overlooking the Dal Lake and Zabarwan Hills in Srinagar.

It is learnt that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has been alerted in this regard, and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has been directed to make preparations for the PM's Yoga Day participation.

"Preparations for the visit have begun. We have asked Yoga teams and instructors to prepare for the big event. We are on toes," an official in the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council told ETV Bharat but wished not to be named.

Sources said that Sports Council has asked its respective sports wings to gather 3000 sportsmen for the mega-event.

Officials said that the security teams have been visiting SKICC to make security arrangements at the venue.

International Yoga Day was observed in Kashmir last year in Srinagar's Botanical garden where LG Manoj Sinha and other top officials of the UT had participated.

