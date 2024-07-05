PM Modi-led NDA Govt Weak, Could Fall By August: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government was “weak” and could fall “by the month of August”.

Lalu made the remarks while addressing RJD workers on the foundation day of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Patna. ““The Modi government is weak. It can fall any time. It can fall in August. “We have also been, for quite some time, the single largest party in the Bihar assembly. And unlike many others, we have never compromised on ideology,” Prasad said in an apparent jibe at Chirag Paswan led LJP who is part of the PM Modi led NDA government at the Centre.

Lalu's remarks came at a time when most leaders of the NDA were at a BJP function where the newly inducted Union ministers from Bihar were felicitated. There has been no response from the BJP on the statement by Lalu Prrasaf Yadav so far.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav has worked very hard in the Lok Sabha election 2024 as a result of which the party won four seats. In the last assembly elections too, Tejashwi Yadav had worked very hard and established the party as the biggest party in Bihar, he said. Lalu Yadav made it clear among the workers that in the upcoming Bihar assembly election, all the decisions of the party will be taken by Tejashwi Yadav.

While addressing the workers on the foundation day celebration, Tejashwi Yadav targeted the central and Bihar governments over inflation and unemployment. “Sometimes we were in power and sometimes in the opposition, but we never compromised. We were successful many times and failed many times, but we never lost courage,” he said.

“We want to bring the marginalised people of Bihar into the mainstream. We conducted the caste census, but we were cheated, " Tejashwi Yadav said in an apparent reference to Nitish Kumar's break-up with the Mahagathbandhan to patch up with the BJP.

Tejashwi also targeted the Bihar government over the bridge collapses in Bihar. “People say it is a double-engine government, but in the last one week a dozen bridges have collapsed. Crime is at its peak in Bihar, papers are being leaked. The government says Tejashwi has done it. If we leaked the paper, we made the bridges collapse, then why doesn't the government arrest me. I had the rural department for 17 months, but before that JDU had it for 17 years. Now CBI is looking into the paper leak case, what happened, has everything been covered up?” he said.