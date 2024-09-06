ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Launches 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' Initiative, Calls Conservation of Water, Part of India's Cultural Consciousness

At the virtual launch of 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' initiative, PM Modi promoted the mantra of reduce, reuse, recharge, and recycle for effective water conservation. He noted India's limited freshwater resources and the recent extreme weather events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' initiative on water conservation in Surat.
Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the conservation of water and environment a part of India's cultural consciousness, pitching for the reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle mantra to save water.

He was virtually speaking at a programme marking the launch of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' initiative in Surat, a step aimed at strengthening community involvement in water conservation.

For water conservation, we have to work on the mantra of reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle'. We also need to adopt innovative techniques and the latest technology to conserve water, said the PM.

Modi said India has just four per cent of freshwater resources, and many parts of the country face a water crisis. In the last few days, various parts of India have seen rain fury, which was unprecedented, said the PM. Stressing the need to save water, he said water and environment conservation is part of India's cultural consciousness.

The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative aligns with the ongoing "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign, reinforcing Modi's vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security, according to an official statement.

