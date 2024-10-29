ETV Bharat / state

PM Lays Foundation Of Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy in Odisha, Launches AB PM-JAY Expansion

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple healthcare projects across the country worth around Rs 12,850 crore on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day. The launch via video conferencing also marked the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)’s first rollout in the state, with implementation scheduled by the end of the current financial year.

As a major addition to the flagship PM-JAY, the Prime Minister launched the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. "This will further help in providing health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income. Fulfilling the guarantee made during the elections, all seniors above 70 years will be covered under the Ayushman Yojana, which is being implemented today," he said. The implementation of the scheme will be done irrespective of the income status of the beneficiary.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions including a Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) at Binchagiri in Khordha district in Odisha. The PM was also scheduled to lay the stone for Central Drugs Testing Laboratory at Gothapatna and a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh.

The CRIYN would function under the Ministry of AYUSH as an autonomous body. Earlier it was decided that the centre would function as a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital and have its own laboratory. Estimated to cost around Rs 25 crore, the facility would be the third such hospital after Karnataka and Haryana. However, the project had remained dormant since 2014.

Reagarding the PMJAY, both phases of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana—Parts 1 and 2—will be introduced in Odisha, while Part 2 will simultaneously launch in other states nationwide.

According to Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Odisha will soon finalize the scheme’s modalities. “Odisha’s beneficiaries will receive a single card for both Ayushman Bharat and the state-run Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana,” he said, adding that the card distribution is planned by year-end.

“Initially, around 950 hospitals provided services under the existing health scheme, but with the new card, healthcare access will expand to 27,000 facilities nationwide,” Mahaling added. The new card system aims to cover one crore families across Odisha. Discussions are on to finalize the card design and eligibility criteria.

The Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana Card, is a digital health card available for download by all eligible residents of Odisha. Permanent residents who have applied for the scheme can now access their digital card through the official website.

The scheme, previously known as the Biju Swasthya Kalyana Yojana, was renamed as Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while presenting state budget 2024-25 state. This initiative provides free healthcare coverage up to Rs 5 lakh for rural residents and Rs 6 lakh for urban residents at hospitals within or outside Odisha.

Designed to assist economically disadvantaged citizens, the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana aims to provide quality healthcare to Odisha’s below-poverty-line population, helping to raise their living standards. Beneficiaries can access free treatment at designated hospitals by presenting their digital Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana Card.

Eligibility Criteria:

• Must be a permanent resident of Odisha

• Must belong to the below-poverty-line category