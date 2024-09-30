ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Lauds Telangana's Green Crusader Rajasekhar In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Kothagudem: Telangana man's green initiative got a nationwide ovation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on Sunday. Inspired by his father’s love for nature, KN Rajasekhar from Kothagudem in Telangana has taken up an extraordinary mission to keep his surroundings green.

Rajasekhar, a fitter at Singareni Central Workshop in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has planted over 25,000 saplings, driven by the inspiration of his father, Pandu, a tailor and make-up artist with a passion for planting trees. Starting his green journey at just 11 years old, Rajasekhar took on the cause of enhancing greenery with a deep sense of responsibility.

In July 2020, Rajasekhar began his initiative called 'Prakriti Harita Diksha', pledging to plant saplings every day. Since then, he has diligently continued, planting more than 1,500 saplings daily and taking selfies to inspire others to follow suit.

He marks special occasions like birthdays, weddings, and festivals by distributing saplings and encouraging others to contribute to the cause. His goal? To scatter one crore seeds, having already distributed over 10 lakh seeds.