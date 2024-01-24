Loading...

PM Modi Lauds Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sculpture of Netaji at Red Fort

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

PM Modi praises Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's sand art

On the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 127th birth anniversary, popular sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid a tribute the late freedom fighter by crafting a unique seven-foot-tall sculpture of him using 500 steel bowls.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for his tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary. Pattnaik created a seven-feet high replica of the hero using 500 bowls of steel at the Red Fort as part of the Parakram Diwas celebrations.

Pattnaik too acknowledged in reply. "I felt honored when the Prime Minister appreciated the sand art installed by me." "Feeling honoured! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji visited and appreciated my sand art of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on #ParakramDiwas at Red Fort #Delhi" Sudarsan wrote X.

Pattnaik has won a several awards while representing India in more than 65 international sand art festivals and competitions. In addition to tackling contemporary topics like COVID-19 awareness, global warming, counterterrorism measures, environmental conservation, HIV/AIDS prevention, and global warming, his artistic activities also aim to raise social awareness.

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, he created a massive structure of Lord Ram at the Ram Katha Park near the Suraj Ghat. The World Records Book of India awarded it the certificate of the largest sand sculpture of Lord Ram, the state government said.

