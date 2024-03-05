People Don't Have Much Hope From PM Modi's Kashmir Visit: PDP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 24 minutes ago

PDP logo

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Spokesman for the Peoples' Democratic Party, Suhail Bukhari said that there was nothing special about the PM's upcoming visit to Kashmir valley adding that the PM had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kashmir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday March 5 said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have “no hope” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar “as the people are angry with the way the government has treated the people here over the years”.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Srinagar, PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said that “the way the present government has behaved with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is clear that the people here do not like the Prime Minister. There is no special expectation from the visit”.

“People are well aware that the way former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh tried to heal the wounds of the people of Kashmir, the current government or the Prime Minister did not do anything like that. They didn't try to replicate such efforts,” Bukahri said.

He further said that "Jammu and Kashmir is not a problem of development, but a problem of people being healed by the central government." Bukhari criticized the central government and said that the current government is “not healing people's wounds”. “Their (BJP government's) behavior has been contrary to the expectations of the people,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir on March 7 during which he will address a rally in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where thousands of party workers are expected to be present. In the background of this visit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made strict security arrangements in Srinagar and outskirts.

