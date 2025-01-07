ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Is The Strongest Leader Of India: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

Deoghar: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the strongest leaders of the country. After arriving in Deoghar on Monday, Gowda offered prayers at Baidyanath Dham and then went to visit Basukinath temple in Dumka.

Addressing a press conference today, Gowda said that Congress is not in a position to form the government although their seat count has increased. "Congress has somehow increased their members in the Lok Sabha but the leaders have no existence in front of PM Modi. India is a huge country and people of different castes live here. People belonging to all castes like PM Modi and that is why he is considered the strongest leader of the country," Gowda said.

The senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader said that 40 parties supported the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, despite this, it was unsuccessful in forming the government. This means that people are not liking Congress, he added.