PM To Inaugurate Vizhinjam Port, Putting Kerala On Global Shipping Map

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally open the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday, marking a major step in putting the southern state on the global maritime map.

Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the deep-sea port is expected to significantly boost India's presence in global shipping and trade routes.

The port has been built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest port developer and part of the Adani Group, in partnership with the government under a public-private model.

The project cost around Rs 8,867 crore and received its commercial go-ahead in December last year after a successful trial phase.

Modi reached Kerala on Thursday evening ahead of the official opening of the seaport. According to the sources, the inaugural function of the fully operational port is expected to start at 10.30 am.