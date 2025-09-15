ETV Bharat / state

PM Inaugurates 16th Armed Forces' Conference At Eastern Command HQ In Kolkata

In this image released on Sept. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters upon his arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, in Kolkata. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William, in Kolkata. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the crucial meet, the first such conference after Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, showcasing a calibrated, tri-services response embodying precision, professionalism and purpose, a defence official said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and all three chiefs of the Indian armed forces were also among the participants in the conference.

The CCC, a biennial event, is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views and discuss strategic, institutional and operational priorities, with interactive sessions involving officers of various ranks.