Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Kalki Dham on Monday

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam were present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, along with many other eminent saints and Mahatmas.

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal at around 10:30 am on Monday.

State CM Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam were also present there, along with many other eminent saints and Mahatmas, among others.

However, the PM was invited to the event by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled from the Congress for a span of six years following anti-party remarks.

Later in the day, the PM is set to attend the ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow to unveil 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam confirmed that many stalwarts, including former cricketers Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, and Dr. Kumar Vishwas, will be present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Earlier, Narendra Modi took to his X handle to share a post in Hindi on the same. The post read, "Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is a symbol of faith of devotees across the country. Tomorrow at around 10.30 am, you will get the privilege of laying the foundation stone of a divine and grand temple here. After this, at around 1:45 pm, I will also inaugurate many important projects related to the development of the state in the fourth ground breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit."

