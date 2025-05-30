PM Modi In Kanpur: Operation Sindoor Not Yet Over

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that India lost a son of Kanpur, Shubham Dwivedi, in the Pahalgam attack, during his speech at a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 mega development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur.

During his speech, Modi said, "Operation Sindoor is ongoing, with India having attacked terror establishments deep inside Pakistan."

"During Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missiles demonstrated India's self-reliance, as these were manufactured in defence units in Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh that it is at the forefront of defence production, with India's largest defence corridor currently under construction in the state. Numerous major defence companies are investing in Uttar Pradesh. In the future, Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh will be leaders in India's defence exports," he said.

Madi said previous administrations neglected the state's employment issues. "Family-led governments were responsible for Uttar Pradesh's underdevelopment. Uttar Pradesh will soon achieve electricity self-sufficiency upon completion of its ongoing power projects," he said. He added that the Kanpur Metro project is a significant development that will benefit residents and local businesses.

Over the past decade, the focus of the BJP government has been on improving the financial stability of struggling MSMEs through various initiatives, he said. "Efforts are underway to ease regulations for MSME businesses. Uttar Pradesh, once criticised for its lack of infrastructure, is now recognised for its expressways. The government is constructing a Rs 1,000 crore elevated rail corridor, and the modernisation of the Kanpur Central railway station is nearing completion."

Modi inaugurated the new underground section of the Kanpur metro rail project from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central. This section includes five new underground stations -- Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central.

With this extension, important city landmarks such as Lal Imli, Z Square Mall, Green Park Stadium, Parade Ground, Book Market and Somdutt Plaza will be directly connected via metro.

Currently, nine stations are operational from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel. The new section will make metro travel in the city more convenient, faster and safer, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated three 660-megawatt power units in Ghatampur and a thermal power project in Panki. These projects are expected to ensure a stable and sufficient electricity supply for Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. Additionally, two new railway bridges from the Panki power plant to Kalyanpur were also inaugurated.