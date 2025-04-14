PM Modi Hints At Implementing Uniform Civil Code Across Country

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday the uniform civil code (UCC) will be implemented across the country on the lines of Uttarakhand, which is the first state to do so.

Addressing a rally to mark the birth anniversary of father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar in Haryana, the Prime Minister said the double engine government in Uttarakhand implemented the UCC in the state. He lauded the state government for ensuring the successful implementation of UCC. "The Constitution states there should be a uniform civil code for everyone, which I call the Secular Civil Code, but the Congress never implemented it. After the BJP government came to power in Uttarakhand, Secular Civil Code or the Uniform Civil Code was implemented with a bang," the Prime Minister said.

The Uniform Civil Code came into effect in Uttarakhand from January 27 this year. Under the Code, registration has been made mandatory for marriages or live-in relationships. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared a video of Prime Minister's address on social media site X. After PM Modi's mention of UCC. At a function held in Haridwar to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, he had said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to realise the dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

The Chief Minister further said the Uniform Civil Code, which has been implemented in Uttarakhand, is based on Article 44 of the Constitution which outlines the state's endeavor to secure a uniform civil code for all citizens across India. "The Uniform Civil Code that has been implemented in Uttarakhand is a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar," he had said.