PM Modi Has Given New Direction To Country By Wiping Out Corruption: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Bhilwara: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his policies to crackdown on corruption, saying the PM has given a new direction to the country by completely wiping it out.

"If anyone has destroyed politics the most, it is the demon of corruption. If the right to vote is not used honestly, then how will honesty be established in the society? In democracy, the public is supreme and if we want corruption-free governance, then it is essential to take the right decision," Kataria said after laying the foundation stone of Tulsi Gaushala with Vedic chanting in Shambhupura village of Shahpura tehsil of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

Several dignitaries including RSS national executive member Suresh Chandra, Gaupalan Minister Joraram Kumawat, MP Damodar Agarwal and Shahpura MLA Dr Lalaram Bairwa were present on the occasion.

The Governor said under PM Modi's leadership, India is moving fast in the direction of economic reforms. The Modi government has taken many historic decisions in public interest, the effect of which is now visible, he said while praising Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana. He said that such schemes are taking the country to new dimensions of development.

Highlighting the importance of cow protection, Kataria said if cow does not survive, then farming will cease to exist in the country. "The government will have to do more work in this direction. The previous governments started grants for cow shelters, which strengthened cow protection. There is a need to provide more assistance to cow shelters so that cows can be taken care of properly," he added.

He further said that cow protection has to be promoted in every home. Cow service will have to be turned into a social movement so that respect as well as sensitivity towards cows is generated in society. He also called upon people to spread awareness about cow service and protection and make it an integral part of culture.

Speaking on the occasion, animal husbandry minister Zoraram Kumawat said that the state government is fully committed to cow protection. Along with increasing grants to cow shelters, the government is implementing schemes like opening Nandi Shala, Mangala Insurance Scheme and Mobile Veterinary Van Scheme, he said adding, the government is introducing new schemes to further strengthen cow shelters in rural areas, which will also benefit farmers and cattle rearers.