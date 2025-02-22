PM Modi’s First-Ever Visit To Bageshwar Dham On February 23: All Eyes On The Mega Event As High Alert Sounded

Chhatarpur: Sunday (February 23) will be a historic day for Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the place for the first time ever tomorrow.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new cancer hospital and inaugurate the Bundelkhand Mahotsav. Bageshwar Sarkar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has left no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for the Prime Minister.

Preparations are in full swing and security measures have been heightened in the area. The entire region is on high alert as President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to visit the place on February 26.

PM Modi's Two-Day Visit To Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Khajuraho Airport on February 23 at 12.30 PM, from where he will head to Bageshwar Dham in an Air Force chopper. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the cancer hospital in Bageshwar Dham following rituals. He will spend an hour in Bageshwar Dham before returning to Khajuraho Airport at 2.10 PM. From there, he is scheduled to leave for Bhopal, where he will attend the Global Investor Summit on February 24.

Entire Administration On Toes

Both the local administration and Bageshwar Dham officials are working round the clock to make it a grand event. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP President VD Sharma have also reviewed the preparations. Apart from the hospital's foundation laying ceremony, a mass marriage of 251 girls will also take place in Bageshwar Dham on February 26, with President Murmu scheduled to attend and bless the newly weds.

Three helipads have been set up for PM Modi's landing at about 3 KM from the main temple at Bageshwar Dham. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is monitoring the security arrangements, and there is continuous surveillance by army helicopters. Police personnel have also been deployed across the area to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

Anticipating massive crowd for the event, the local police have allotted designated parking places and mapped out alternative routes for the visitors. A detailed route chart has been released by the police, to ensure that both the mass marriage event and other programmes from February 22-27 run smoothly. More than 2500 police personnel have been deployed at Bageshwar Dham, with constant surveillance through 100 CCTV cameras.

Around 2500-3000 police personnel have been deployed for security and hassle-free management of the event (ETV Bharat)

Around 72 gazetted officers, 15 IPS officers, 55 ASP-DSP level officials have been deployed at Bageshwar Dham. The entire area around Bageshwar Dham has been declared an anti-drone zone. Vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas are being checked thoroughly. Apart from this, Khajuraho airport has been declared a no-flying zone, keeping in mind the security of the Prime Minister.

Chhatarpur CSP Aman Mishra said, "Around 2500-3000 police personnel have been deployed for security and hassle-free management of the event. Arrangements for their food, water and stay have also been made. All preparations are underway."

Detailed route chart for tourists and visitors (ETV Bharat)

Route Chart

All buses and heavy vehicles coming to Bageshwar Dham will be parked at Pahadiya Maidan parking number 4.

Alternative bus parking will be at parking number 7 near village Garha Tigaila on the four-lane and parking number 8 near village Ganj.

All four-wheelers will be parked near Kavya Guest House Main Parking No. 2.

Alternative parking will be in Ganj Kadoha Road Parking No. 5, Parking No. 6 near Hans Hotel.

All autos and bikes will be parked at Bypass Tiraha Parking No. 3.

Vehicles coming to Koda Village from Rajnagar Railway Crossing will be redirected. Four-wheelers, auto rickshaws, motorcycles, returning from Bageshwar Dham will go towards Ganj via Village Kadoha from Pahadiya Maidan Diversion Point, from where they will take an exit towards the highway via flyover.