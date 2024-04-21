PM Modi Does Not Deserve to Be PM, Says Karnataka CM

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah asserted on Sunday that educated youth have come to the conclusion that Narendra Modi is undeserving of the position of prime minister and questioned the public about their willingness to support such a "undeserving person".

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah asserted on Sunday that educated youth have come to the conclusion that Narendra Modi is undeserving of the position of prime minister and questioned the public about their willingness to support such a "undeserving person".

Kolar (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that educated youth have decided that Narendra Modi does not deserve to be a Prime Minister and asked the people whether they would vote for such an "undeserving person". Should Modi become Prime Minister to advise the unemployed youth to sell Pakodas? Chief Minister asked the public while campaigning for Congress Kolar Lok Sabha candidate K V Gowtham at Shidlaghatta.

The youth believed Modi and voted for him. When all those asked for the jobs, Modi asked them to sell Pakodas. Is it not a big betrayal to the country's youth? Is it not a great breach of trust? Why should he become the prime minister again? The educated youth have decided that Modi is not fit to be a Prime Minister. Will you vote for such an undeserving person? the Chief Minister asked the gathering.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Congress fulfilled its five guarantees which helped family earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 a month.

