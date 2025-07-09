ETV Bharat / state

'Against Spirit Of Constitution': Prahlad Modi Condemns Language-Based Violence In Maharashtra

Prahlad Modi called it shameful that a Gujarati businessman was attacked in Maharashtra only because he could not speak Marathi.

Prahlad Modi Condemns Language-Based Violence In Maharashtra
Prahlad Modi Condemns Language-Based Violence In Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

Banswara: Reacting strongly to the Marathi language controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi on Tuesday called it shameful that a Gujarati businessman was attacked in Maharashtra only because he could not speak Marathi.

Speaking to reporters at Kushalgarh in the Banswara district of Rajasthan, Prahlad Modi said that the act is against the spirit of the Constitution. "There are many states in the country where not everyone knows the local language. But this does not mean that anyone should be discriminated against or subjected to violence on the basis of language," he added.

Targeting Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray over the language dispute, Prahlad Modi said that when these two come on one platform, they do not hesitate to harm the social fabric for political gain. He said that both were united during the time of Balasaheb Thackeray, but now after his departure, their ideology has become directionless.

Prahlad Modi also visited the Ravindra Dhyan Ashram in Kushalgarh. Former Panchayati Raj Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP District President Punji Lal Gayri, Rajendra Panchal, Rajesh Katara, Hakru Maida and many BJP workers were present.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday prohibited his party members from interacting with the media or posting personal reactions on social media platforms.

