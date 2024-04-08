PM Modi to Kickstart BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Maharashtra Today; to Address Rally in Chandrapur

Chandrapur: As campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Monday April 8 where he kickstart the campaigning for the BJP and will hold a campaign meeting for BJP's Chandrapur Lok Sabha candidate Sudhir Munangtiwar.

PM Modi will hold a total of 10 rallies in the state in coming days to campaign for the BJP candidates with the state BJP banking high on the PM to boost the prospects of its candidates especially on the seats where a tough fight is expected.

With regard to today's rally in Chandrapur, Chandrapur-Vani-Arni Lok Sabha Constituency consists of 4 Vidhan Sabha Constituencies of Chandrapur District and two Vidhan Sabha Constituencies of Yavatmal District.

There are a total of 18,29,111 voters in the constituency including 8,87,313 female voters and 9, 41, 748 male voters.

PM Modi will also address a meeting at Ramtek on April 14. Voting in Chandrapur and Ramtek will be held in the first phase on April 19. After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has the highest of 48 Lok Sabha seats. Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Against this backdrop, today's meeting of Prime Minister Modi is going to be important from the BJP's perspective.

In the previous Chandrapur Lok Sabha election, the factor of deprivation among the downtrodden was effective in the poll campaigning with Rajendra Mahadole, the candidate of the Prakash Ambedkar led Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi securing more than one lakh votes.

Pertinently, Congress has fielded Pratibha Dhanorkar from Chandrapur seat after her husband Balu Dhanorkar passed away last year.

In the last election, Balu Dhanorkar won by getting 5,59,507 votes while BJP's Hansraj Ahir got 5,14,744 votes and Rajendra Mahadole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi got 1,12,71 votes.

Sudhir Munangtiwar told ETV Bharat that the Dhanorkar family has 17 liquor shops. “They want to make it 70 liquor shops from the existing 17,” he said.