Bihar: Jamui Artist Carves Three Portraits Of PM Modi On A Peepal Leaf To Mark 75th Birthday

Using a surgical blade, Dushyant created intricate portraits of PM Modi in three different poses, earning praise.

Three Portraits Of PM Modi On A Peepal Leaf (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST

Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated across the country with greetings and tributes pouring in from all corners. Among them, a unique gift from Bihar's Jamui has caught nationwide attention. Local artist and teacher Kumar Dushyant has created three intricate portraits of PM Modi on a Peepal leaf.

Dushyant, who has been practising this art form for the past five to six years, said it took him more than two hours to complete this artwork. Using only a surgical blade, he carefully engraved three separate images of PM Modi on a single leaf. He said, "One portrait shows him doing a pranam, another in a yoga pose, and the third greeting with folded hands."

He further added that he has been making similar portraits of PM Modi every year on his birthday, but this is the first time he has engraved three portraits together on one leaf. He said, "It takes about one to one and a half hours to complete just one portrait. A lot of patience and precision are needed because even a tiny mistake can destroy the entire work."

Locals also praised his skill and devotion. "I want this traditional art to continue. More people should learn it so that it survives for future generations. Creating art on a peepal leaf is considered one of the toughest forms of engraving because the leaf is fragile and can easily tear," Dushyant added.

He also expressed his respect and good wishes for PM Modi. He said, "I wish the Prime Minister a long and healthy life."

