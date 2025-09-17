ETV Bharat / state

Case Against Rahul Gandhi And Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar's Jamui For 'Insulting' PM, His Mother

Jamui: A complaint was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani at Jamui Civil Court for alleged use of objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during a rally in Darbhanga.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate said since the case pertains to Darbhanga, a time should be fixed for its hearing as per law. He further said the complainant must prove that the alleged statements made by the leaders at the rally in Darbhanga against the Prime Minister and Modi had hurt his feelings.

The complaint was filed by Satish Chandra Gupta who said during a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' rally, objectionable statements were made against the Prime Minister and his mother in the presence Rahul, Tejashwi and Mukesh.