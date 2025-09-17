Case Against Rahul Gandhi And Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar's Jamui For 'Insulting' PM, His Mother
The complainant alleged the leaders made the comments during a rally in Darbhanga.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Jamui: A complaint was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani at Jamui Civil Court for alleged use of objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during a rally in Darbhanga.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate said since the case pertains to Darbhanga, a time should be fixed for its hearing as per law. He further said the complainant must prove that the alleged statements made by the leaders at the rally in Darbhanga against the Prime Minister and Modi had hurt his feelings.
The complaint was filed by Satish Chandra Gupta who said during a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' rally, objectionable statements were made against the Prime Minister and his mother in the presence Rahul, Tejashwi and Mukesh.
"The statement against the Prime Minister and his mother appears to be part of a fully sponsored and well-planned conspiracy. Around 100 unidentified persons including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni have been named in the complaint. The case has been registered under several serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," said Gupta's advocate Brijanandan Singh.
Singh said indecent comments were made on the Prime Minister and his mother at the rally which is not only morally wrong but also falls under the category of serious crime. The complaint was filed on Prime Minister Modi's birthday.
