PM Modi to Visit Bihar's West Champaran on Feb 4; to Unveil Dev Projects Worth Rs 19000 crore

Bettiah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district on Feb 4 where he will unveil developmental projects worth Rs 19000 crore, sources said. The Bihar unit of the BJP has called PM Modi's visit to the state as “historic”. Confirming the PM's visit to the state, BJP MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal.

"February 4 will be a historic day for the district. The entire North Bihar is going to get a gift of Rs 19 thousand crores. CM Nitish Kumar is also going to share the stage with the Prime Minister. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will also participate," Jaiswal said. Jaiswal said that this is the first program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya on January 22.

“It is a matter of good fortune for us that after Ramlal Pran Pratishtha, the first program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being organized in Bihar. The people of Champaran are very happy about this,” he added. This will also be PM Modi's first visit to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the grand alliance comprising Kumar's JD (U), the RJD and Congress, to return to the NDA.

Sources said that during his scheduled visits to Bihar in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi will address BJP rallies in the state. BJP National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the rallies.