PM Modi Applauds Telangana Nakashi Artist Dhanalakota Vaikuntham In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Siddipet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the contributions of Nakashi artist Dhanalakota Vaikuntham, who hails from Cheryala mandal of Telangana's Siddipet district, in his recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Modi applauded Vaikuntham's dedication to preserving India’s cultural heritage, calling him a key figure in keeping traditional Indian art forms alive. For over 50 years, Vaikuntha has championed Cheryala paintings, unique for their intricate depictions of mythological narratives and historical events, deep-rooted in Telangana's heritage.

Cheryala paintings, often described as the "Mirror of Culture," embody Hindu mythological stories through Nakashi art, traditionally illustrating epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Krishna Leelas. This art form, handed down through generations in the Dhanalakota family, was historically used to create dolls for Oggukatha and Burrakatha performances.