PM Modi Applauds Telangana Nakashi Artist Dhanalakota Vaikuntham In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Siddipet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the contributions of Nakashi artist Dhanalakota Vaikuntham, who hails from Cheryala mandal of Telangana's Siddipet district, in his recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Modi applauded Vaikuntham's dedication to preserving India’s cultural heritage, calling him a key figure in keeping traditional Indian art forms alive. For over 50 years, Vaikuntha has championed Cheryala paintings, unique for their intricate depictions of mythological narratives and historical events, deep-rooted in Telangana's heritage.
Cheryala paintings, often described as the "Mirror of Culture," embody Hindu mythological stories through Nakashi art, traditionally illustrating epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Krishna Leelas. This art form, handed down through generations in the Dhanalakota family, was historically used to create dolls for Oggukatha and Burrakatha performances.
Vaikuntha, now residing in Hyderabad, bring these scenes to life through his vibrant Nakashi paintings, celebrating Indian legends, festivals like Sankranti and Ugadi and the simple village life.
Vaikuntham’s artistry has been recognised through numerous accolades, including the National Award in 2016, National Merit Awards in 1994 and 1995, the combined Andhra Pradesh State Award in 1995, the Telangana State Award in 2015, and the Ugadi Award.
With nine certificates of appreciation, Vaikuntham expressed deep pride in his heritage-based craft, considering the Prime Minister's praise as a significant acknowledgment of his dedication to Nakashi art form.
