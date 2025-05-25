ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Applauds Dantewada’s Academic Transformation On ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Puts Spotlight On Several Initiatives

Dantewada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the major transformation of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh—the region which was once a Maoist bastion—during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi praised the outstanding academic performance of students in the recently declared class 10 and 12 board examination results. Dantewada topped the state in the Class 10 results, while it ranked sixth in Class 12, with an impressive 95 per cent pass rate.

“In 'Mann Ki Baat', we have already discussed the Bastar Olympics held in Chhattisgarh and the science labs in Maoist-affected areas. The children here have a passion for science. They are also doing great in sports. Such efforts show how courageous the people living in these areas are. These people have chosen the path of improving their lives amidst so many challenges,” he said.

“I am also very happy to know that the results of Dantewada district in the 10th and 12th examinations have been excellent. With about a 95 per cent result, this district topped the 10th results. In the 12th examination, this district secured the sixth position in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Chhattisgarh Class 10 board exam topper Ramshila Nag at a felicitation event (ETV Bharat)

The prime minister’s special mention of Dantewada puts a spotlight on many initiatives and success stories in the region, like the 'Padhe Dantewada, Likhe Dantewada' test series, which has been conducted for students of classes 9 to 12 in all government schools of the district since August 2023.

Under this initiative, regular unit tests and quarterly, half-yearly, pre-board and mock board examinations were conducted. The question papers were prepared through the Peer Learning Circle (PLC) of teachers, which ensured quality and standardisation.