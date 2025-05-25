PM Modi Applauds Dantewada’s Academic Transformation On ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Puts Spotlight On Several Initiatives

Dantewada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the major transformation of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh—the region which was once a Maoist bastion—during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Addressing the nation, PM Modi praised the outstanding academic performance of students in the recently declared class 10 and 12 board examination results. Dantewada topped the state in the Class 10 results, while it ranked sixth in Class 12, with an impressive 95 per cent pass rate.
“In 'Mann Ki Baat', we have already discussed the Bastar Olympics held in Chhattisgarh and the science labs in Maoist-affected areas. The children here have a passion for science. They are also doing great in sports. Such efforts show how courageous the people living in these areas are. These people have chosen the path of improving their lives amidst so many challenges,” he said.
“I am also very happy to know that the results of Dantewada district in the 10th and 12th examinations have been excellent. With about a 95 per cent result, this district topped the 10th results. In the 12th examination, this district secured the sixth position in Chhattisgarh,” he added.
The prime minister’s special mention of Dantewada puts a spotlight on many initiatives and success stories in the region, like the 'Padhe Dantewada, Likhe Dantewada' test series, which has been conducted for students of classes 9 to 12 in all government schools of the district since August 2023.
Under this initiative, regular unit tests and quarterly, half-yearly, pre-board and mock board examinations were conducted. The question papers were prepared through the Peer Learning Circle (PLC) of teachers, which ensured quality and standardisation.
Dantewada district secured first place in the entire state with 94.45 per cent in the class 10 board examination of 2024-25. Similarly, the ranking of the district in the Class 12 board examination increased from 11th to sixth place, with a success rate of 87.66 per cent.
The education department officials credit the performance to other initiatives, like the major decision to engage local graduates to overcome the shortage of teachers under the Education Support Scheme.
“Many students were dropping out of school, so ‘Bala Mitras’ went door-to-door and communicated with them, and the children were reconnected with the school,” said an official.
“To tackle the security problem, ‘Porta Cabin Schools’ were expanded up to class 12. Each school was linked to a nearby residential centre. Even today, more than 70 per cent of the students are studying in these porta cabins,” he said.
The Chhattisgarh government launched the Porta Cabin Schools initiative in 2011-12 to bring education to remote tribal areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).
For the development of education in Dantewada, career mentor teachers were appointed in every school, who regularly guided the students about future studies and career options.
Experts directly interacted with the students at the career fair organised in the district. Additionally, public appreciation of students was done at the Panchayat level, which strengthened community participation and a sense of pride among the students.