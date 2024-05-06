PM Modi, Amit Shah Arrive in Gujarat to Vote in Tuesday's Lok Sabha Polls

For the May 7 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on Monday
For the May 7 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on Monday

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on Monday night to vote in the May 7 Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held for 25 out of 26 seats in the state from 7am on Tuesday. The ruling BJP has won Surat unopposed.

While Modi will exercise his franchise in a polling booth located on the premises of Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip area here, Shah will vote at a booth in Naranpura area.

As per poll officials, a total of 4.97 crore persons, comprising 2.56 crore males, 2.41 crore females and 1,534 from the third gender, will vote in 50,788 polling booths. These comprise 17,275 polling booths in urban areas and 33,513 in rural areas, EC data showed.

