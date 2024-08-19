ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Top BJP Leaders To Lead BJP Campaign For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of scheduled Assembly Elections In Jammu Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides Union Health Minister JP Nadda will lead BJP campaigning in Jammu Kashmir by holding around 10 to 15 rallies in the union territory in coming weeks.

A top BJP leader told ETV Bharat that union Minister G Kishen Reddy, MOS In PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh have been assigned the task of screening the assembly election candidates for 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir and to release the final list on 21 August.

Sources revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President JP Nadda are all slated to address rallies across the Union Territory, signaling the party’s serious push for electoral success in Jammu Kashmir.

The BJP is expected to go solo in the J&K polls, opting only for seat adjustments with independents and smaller parties in the Kashmir valley.