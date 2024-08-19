PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Top BJP Leaders To Lead BJP Campaign For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of scheduled Assembly Elections In Jammu Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides Union Health Minister JP Nadda will lead BJP campaigning in Jammu Kashmir by holding around 10 to 15 rallies in the union territory in coming weeks.
A top BJP leader told ETV Bharat that union Minister G Kishen Reddy, MOS In PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh have been assigned the task of screening the assembly election candidates for 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir and to release the final list on 21 August.
Sources revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President JP Nadda are all slated to address rallies across the Union Territory, signaling the party’s serious push for electoral success in Jammu Kashmir.
The BJP is expected to go solo in the J&K polls, opting only for seat adjustments with independents and smaller parties in the Kashmir valley.
The party is also planning a significant overhaul of its candidate lineup, with sources indicating that 80% of the candidates will be fresh faces.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly election will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 as announced by the Election Commission of India on Aug 16. The Haryana assembly election will be held on October 1 and Votes will be counted for both on October 4.
The assembly election will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after over 10 years gap. The last assembly election was held in 2014.
In 2019 Government had divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - the other is Ladakh - and scrapped special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.
- Read more: In Kashmir, BJP To Be Dependant On Independents In Upcoming J-K Assembly Polls
- Amid Poll Fervour Many Leaders Switch Over Their Loyalties, Azad Refutes Rumours of 'Congress Wapsi'
- Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Taj Mohiuddin Seeks 'Ghar Wapsi', Turncoat Zulfikar Ali Set To Join BJP